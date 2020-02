Shah Deniz gas condensate field is expected to produce 18.7 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020, the Chamber of Accounts said in its opinion on SOFAZ’s 2020 budget.

According to Report, gas production at Shah Deniz was expected to reach 16.5 billion cubic meters in 2019. The 13% increase is associated with the launch of new wells.

According to the Energy Ministry, Shah Deniz gas production amounted to 16.8 billion cubic meters in 2019, up 46.7% from 2018.