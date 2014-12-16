Gas price falls to be discussed in Qatar

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ 16th Conference of Gas Exporting Countries (Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela) Forum kicks off today in Doha, Qatar.

Report informs referring iran.ru, oil and energy ministers of 13 member-states of the Forum will discuss gas as fall back for falling oil prices.

First time Mahammadhuseyn Adily to be the general secretary of the Forum. Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh will meet with his Russian colleague.