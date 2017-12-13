Gas export revenues in Azerbaijan soar by 25%

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, Azerbaijan has exported 6,894 bln cubic meters of natural gas.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), the value of natural gas in this amount made $ 1,156 billion cubic meters.

During reporting period, natural gas equaled 9.25% of total export in Azerbaijan.

In reporting period, amount of exported natural gas was 11.5% higher than in the corresponding period of 2016, while the value up by 25%.