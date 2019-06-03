Gas export from Azerbaijan to Turkey grows by 18%

In March 2019, Azerbaijan exported 772.64 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, up 30.7% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

Azerbaijan’s share in Turkey’s total gas import in March made 17.98%.

In January-March 2019 Azerbaijan exported 2,264,200,000 cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, up 31.4% from the previous year. So Azerbaijan is the third country that exports gas to Turkey.

Russia heads the list of countries exporting gas to Turkey with 4.45 billion cubic meters. The second place was held by Iran with 2.34 billion cubic meters.