Gas and condensate production increased in "Shah Deniz" field

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ During the first half of 2016, Shah Deniz field produced about 5.4 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 1.3 million tonnes (about 10 million barrels) of condensate.

In the first half of this year compared to the same period last year and 3.8% in the extraction of oil and gas condensate production increased by 8.3%.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently 29.5 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or around 10.8bcma.

During the first half of 2016, the top hole sections of four gas producer wells (SDA09, SDA10, SDA11 and SDA12) were drilled from the Shah Deniz existing (Alpha) platform. Currently drilling operations on SDA09 well are ongoing. In June, after undergoing major upgrade and certification work, the Istiglal rig sailed from the shipyard to a shallow water location close to the Shah Deniz North Flank and is completing commissioning and readiness activities in preparation for wells completion operations at the North Flank of the field. The Heydar Aliyev rig drilled SDG02 and SDG04 wells to 10” liner and SDG03 well to the final depth.

The above two rigs have already drilled ten production wells in preparation for the first gas from the Shah Deniz Stage 2 and subsequent production ramp up. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to reach the planned plateau level.