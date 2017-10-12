Gary Jones: Azerbaijan made a great job for transport infrastructure development

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I cannot imagine a better place than Azerbaijan to discuss such topics".

Report informs, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones said at Argus International Petroleum Summit starting today in Baku.

Touching upon the new Contract of the Century, BP official spoke about the existing transport infrastructure: "The Azerbaijani Government has done a great job in 10 years for development of all transport infrastructure. There are 270 ships fleet in the Caspian Sea, as Mr. President said at the UN platform, there are 6 airports. Also, a new seaport is expected to open next year".

According to him, 2.7 bln barrels or 365 mln tons of oil have been exported through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from June 2006 to June 2017.

G. Jones said that Azerbaijan has three main advantages for development: "Azerbaijan is rich in hydrocarbon resources. Also, Azerbaijan's geographical position is very good. Moreover, it has transport and other infrastructure. Just these advantages stipulate development and importance of Azerbaijan".

BP official expressed his satisfaction with his represented organization's contribution to the development of Azerbaijan.