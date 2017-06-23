 Top
    Close photo mode

    France to stop granting oil and gas exploration licences

    Nicolas Hulot: There will be no new licence granted for exploration of hydrocarbons

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The French government planned to present a draft law this autumn that would stop granting licences for oil and gas exploitation in France and overseas territories.

    Report informs citing Reuters, French energy minister Nicolas Hulot said.

    "There will be no new licence granted for exploration of hydrocarbons, we will pass the law this autumn", Hulot said.

    Earlier, it was reported that the French government sold 4.1% shares of the Engie energy company for 1.1 billion euros. After this operation, state-owned shares make only 28.7%. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi