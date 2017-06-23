France to stop granting oil and gas exploration licences

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The French government planned to present a draft law this autumn that would stop granting licences for oil and gas exploitation in France and overseas territories.

Report informs citing Reuters, French energy minister Nicolas Hulot said.

"There will be no new licence granted for exploration of hydrocarbons, we will pass the law this autumn", Hulot said.

Earlier, it was reported that the French government sold 4.1% shares of the Engie energy company for 1.1 billion euros. After this operation, state-owned shares make only 28.7%.