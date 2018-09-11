Four more wells commissioned within Shahdeniz 2 project

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Four wells on the Shah Deniz Bravo platform have already been drilled and completed, Report informs citing BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones.

Moreover, drilling of some wells from the Alpha platform is about to complete.

"As the drilling of those four wells has been completed just recently, sand and gravel are also extracted along with gas and condensate. Therefore, treatment works are underway and it’s difficult to say anything about the daily output," he said.