On Shafag-Asiman, planning for the drilling of the first exploration well continues, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

Current plans are to commence drilling activities in December this year.

The agreement on Shafag-Asiman, which was signed between BP and SOCAR in October 2010, covers 30 years. Each side holds a 50% stake in the block, which is located 125 km southeast of Baku. The block is supposed to have gas reserves.