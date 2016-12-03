Failure in Chevron's most expensive LNG terminal

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ A failure occurred in Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) Gorgon export facility in Australia, which is the most expensive LNG project.

Report informs citing "NefteRınok", one of the two production lines in the facility has stopped.

The incident occurred a week after launch of the line No.1, following current technical inspection. According to Chevron official representative, production temporarily halted for assessment purposes.

This is not the first incident at Gorgon facility. Several serious accidents occurred at the plant since beginning of the year, which suspended production at the line No.1.

Notably, the company allocated a record amount - 54 bln USD for Gorgon project realization. The production officially launched a year ago, however, terminal has loaded only a few LNG tankers so far.