Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Export of oil from Iran in March 2016 will be 1.5 mln barrels per day.Report informs citing the TASS said the first vice-president Eskhak Jahangiri.

"Today our oil exports reached 1.3 mln barrels per day, and in March it will made 1.5 mln", - the Iranian official television channel Press TV quoted Eskhak Jahangiri.

Jahangiri also reiterated that on March 21 daily hydrocarbon sales abroad will reach 2 mln barrels.