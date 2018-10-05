Export of SOCAR Polymer’s products to increase Azerbaijan's non-oil export by 16%

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Export of SOCAR Polymer’s polypropylene and high-density polyethylene products will increase Azerbaijan’s non-oil export by 16%, said the Director-General of SOCAR Polymer Farid Jafarov, Report informs.

According to him, the annual amount of products sale will make up $350 million: "Nearly 75-80% of products will be exported. Key priority for export is Turkey. Moreover, the products are also planned to be exported to Russia and European markets. Initial proposals were received from Turkey and Russia."

SOCAR Polymer project includes the Polypropylene Plant with the annual capacity of 184,000 tonnes and High-Density Polyethylene Plant with 120,000 tonnes.

The opening ceremony of the Polypropylene Plant was held on July 18 of this year with participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella. SOCAR Polymer’s High Density Polyethylene plant is planned to be launched in December 2018.