Explosion occurred on Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Explosion occurred due to an unknown reason in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars-Erzurum gas pipeline, Governor of Turkey's north-eastern Kars province, Günay Özdemir said.

Gas flow has stopped in the region following the explosion. Governor Özdemir said that all necessary precautions were taken after the explosion, and added that the explosion did not affect the nearby forest, Report informs citing Turkish mass media.

Locals said that the explosion was heard from Kağızman, a 20 kilometer distant district of Kars.

The reason for the explosion is being investigated.