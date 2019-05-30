​Exploration works in deep structures of Shahdeniz to start next year

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/9097ec5eb6f833a5db3d385efb8e5fd7/8a02aedc-c7e5-4e55-965b-d7c7d1e2c0fa_292.jpg

BP is planning to start exploration works in the deep perspective structure of Shahdeniz field next year, Gary Jones, BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

"We are planning to start exploration works in the deep perspective structure of Shahdeniz field next year. This is a gas structure located under existing Shahdeniz field. Potential of reserves in this field is about trillions of cubic feet. Drilling works are planned to start in 2020," he said.