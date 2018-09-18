Expert: OPEC meeting will not cause big changes

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ / Though OPEC and the US are now increasing production, oil prices are at a very comfortable level, even no one could imagined it a year ago, head of the analytical department of the Russian financial agency Alpari, Alexander Razuvaev said.

"After the last meeting there were rumors about OPEC’S reforms under the proposals of Russia and Saudi Arabia, at present every country has its own vote. Now it will be like in a joint-stock company-depending on the volume of production," the expert believes.

According to Razuvayev, as forut possible decisions of the meeting, the total quotas of OPEC + will continue to increase, but slightly. According to the expert, the price of $ 78 - $ 80 is very comfortable for commodity exporters, except Venezuela. The expert stressed that it is possible to earn not only at a good price, but also to increase exports.

"I think that in the future, the proposals both from the OPEC countries and the independent suppliers will gradually grow. All OPEC+ countries will gradually increase production, including the Russian Federation, " said the director of the analytical department Alpari.