Expert: Italy’s government’s decision to uphold approval for TAP demonstrates that projects meeting the highest standards

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Italy’s new government’s decision to uphold approval for TAP demonstrates that projects meeting the highest standards, and delivered in partnership with relevant stakeholders’ stand very good chances of being completed irrespective of political challenges," expert, Oil and Gas Management Programme Director at the University of East London Slawomir Raszewski told Report.

According to him, Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project is central to the European Union’s policy of energy diversification which explains reasons for the undertaking to have been granted the Project of Common Interest status by the European Commission, Parliament, and Council. To be granted the status, a number of strict regional, economic, security of supply, and environmental criteria have to be met.

"Unparadoxically, Italian PM’s decision should also be seen as a sensible, and a pragmatic one: it is likely to strengthen the country’s energy policy objectives while avoiding contention including broader economic – rather than just political – ramifications," the expert said.

Raszewski also noted that the approval is, by all means, important to Azerbaijan, and the countries participating in the 4.5 billion Euro project: "The Southern Gas Corridor concept – encapsulating TAP – becomes a reality with the Caspian resources’ availability on the European energy market."

"New markets are being tapped which further strengthens the security of demand of the producer, and the economic sustainability of the shareholders. The transit countries are likely to benefit directly through tax, employment, and indirectly through spill-over effects."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday gave green light to TAP construction.

Notably, the TAP pipeline, which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is initially expected to supply 10 bn cubic meters of gas produced as part of Shahdeniz-2 project to Europe annually. In the Kipoi area at the Turkish-Greek border the pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) and extend via Greece, Albania and Adriatic sea shelf to Southern Italy.

The first Azerbaijani gas will reach Europe in 2020.