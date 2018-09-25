Expert: Brent price may reach $ 90

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ / Price of Brent oil may rise to $ 90 per barrel in the coming days. The reason will be a reduction of supplies from Iran, which will exceed the previously estimated 1 million barrels per day.

Report informs citing Interfax that the due statement was provided by the chief analyst of the Singapore JTD Energy Services, John Driscoll.

According to him, the situation on the world market is becoming tougher, as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced they had no intention to increase production, while production in Venezuela and Libya is declining, Dow Jones writes.

Earlier, experts of JPMorgan Chase forecasted that the average price of Brent in the next six months will reach $ 85 per barrel, while WTI will make $76 per barrel. At the same time, they do not exclude the possibility of reaching the price of $90 per barrel.