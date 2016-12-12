Exact figures of non-OPEC members oil production cut named

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Exact figures of non-OPEC members oil production cut have been announced. According to the agreement at the meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in Vienna Saturday, Malaysia will cut oil production by 20 000 barrel in a day, Equatorial Guinea 12 000, Bahrain 10 000.

Report informs, Ministry of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria states.

According to the information, Republic of South Sudan will cut production by 8 000 barrels in a day, while Republic of Sudan and Brunei Darussalam 4 000 barrels each.

Azerbaijan, Russia, Mexico, Kazakhstan and other countries to reduce the volume of production by the same figures, declared after Saturday meeting of the ministry.

Thus, Russia will cut production by 300 000 barrels, Mexico 100 000, Oman 45 000, Azerbaijan 35 000, Kazakhstan 20 000.

So, 11 non-member countries will totally cut production by 558 000 barrel in a day.