23 August. Europe continues to boost alternative energy use by abandoning traditional energy sources.

Natural gas is currently distributed in Europe, mainly to power plants and greenhouses.

Notably, at the end of 2016, 16.6% of generated electricity in Western, Eastern Europe and Turkey were provided from alternative sources (solar, wind, biofuels and geothermal sources). In 1996 this figure was below 1%, and in 2006 it was 4.6%. At present, the annual generation of electricity is 611 terawatts, in 2006 - 172, and in 1996 - 33 terawatts. By 2030, experts believe that 35% of the total electricity will be generated from alternative sources.

Notably, Norway has already begun to provide itself fully with alternative energy while, over 50% of green energy (hydroelectric power stations and alternative energy) produced in Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Portugal. Given the atomic energy, the share of gas, coal and oil in the energy balance of major European countries approaches to zero.