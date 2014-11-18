EU Energy Commissioner considers construction of Southern Gas Corridor as priority

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the Southern Gas Corridor to deliver gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, the partnership with Norway and the promotion of Mediterranean gas hub, including cooperation with Algeria, are the highest priority projects for the European Union. Report informs referring to ITAR-Tass, EU Commissioner for Climate Change and Energy, Miguel Arias Cañete said that at the conference on energy policy of the European Union in Brussels.

In his speech, A. Cañete also noted that the vulnerability of the EU in terms of energy supplies had become evident as a result of the crisis in Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine demonstrated our vulnerability and the need to improve security of supply (energy)," he said.

According to Cañete, in the EU in case of interruption of energy supplies the most vulnerable are Baltic republics and Eastern European states. In this regard, Cañete stressed the importance of ensuring the diversification of sources and routes of energy supply in the EU and the need to "speak with one voice during the diplomacy of the EU in the field of energy".