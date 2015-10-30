Energy Ministry suspends inspection in entrepreneurship

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Ministry holds board meeting devoted to issues that touched by Azerbaijani President in his speech at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the results of socioeconomic development in nine months of 2015 and the upcoming challenges, as well as awarding group of employees of the Ministry.Report was told in press service of the Ministry.

Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said that, the speech of the president of Azerbaijan at the last meeting of the government gave rise to a qualitatively new stage of development of the national economy.

According to him, awarding the employees of the Ministry of Energy on Oil Workers Day and Energy workers Day for their efficient operations with Medal of "Tereggi" is an indicator of attention to their success. Then award ceremony of employees took place.

Board meeting continued with discussion of future work to ensure compliance with the presidential decree on additional measures for the application of the law "On suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship".