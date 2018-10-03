Energy Minister: Oil output will slightly increase in Azerbaijan at year-end

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Oil output at the end of the year is expected to be a bit higher than now, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, the output was 773,000 barrels per day in September, approximately the same as in August.

The daily oil output made up 814,600 barrels in January, 806,000 barrels in February, 794,000 barrels in March, 785,700 barrels in April, 801,000 barrels in May, 792,000 barrels in June, 773,000 barrels in July and 774,000 barrels in August.