Energy Minister: Exact time of launching the Trans-Caspian project is unknown

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Exact time of the Trans-Caspian project for the transit of Turkmenistan gas via Azerbaijan to the European market is unknown. Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, Natig Aliyev said.

He added that, over the Trans-Caspian project was held quadripartite meeting and reached certain agreement: "A quadrilateral meeting was held involving the European Union, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, the previous meetings were tripartite. This time, Turkey has joined the negotiations, however, a specific agreement on Trans-Caspian project not achieved yet. We have decided to establish a commission with the participation of each of the four sides. It's possible in the future the commission will include representatives of the Ministry of Justice and other ministries."

"The European Union proposed the establishment of a consortium in regard with the Trans-Caspian project. Although Turkmenistan has declared that is ready to sell 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe today, it's unknown when and how it will be implemented. It's also unknown, when the Trans-Caspian project will be implemented and who will finance this project", stressed the Minister.