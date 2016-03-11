Energy Minister: Azerbaijan's gas reserves enough for 100 years

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Gas reserves of Azerbaijan make it possible to provide the country with gas for 100 years." Report informs, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said at his speech in the IV Global Baku Forum.

N.Aliyev said that Azerbaijan's proven gas reserves are 2.5 trillion cubic meters: "Estimated gas reserves are assessed at 4 million cubic meters. Oil reserves is enough for another 60 years."

Energy Minister also added that 85% of the stations for the production of electricity in the country generate an energy from gas, 40% from the water.