Electricity supply of indebted customers will be suspended next week

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 22, 2016 at 12:00, electricity supply of the customers having receivables during activity period of the "Azerishig" OJSC will be unconditionally suspended on an individual basis according to the relevant legislation.

Report informs, the company's warning declares.

According to the information, strict measures will be conducted against these customers under the law, as "Unwarranted connection to the network without debt payment" by the consumers, which electricity supply suspended due to debt, is regarded as theft and illegal use of electricity.

"The company asks its customers to immediately make payment for electricity use in order to avoid any problem regarding the supply," the company warned.