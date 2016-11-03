Electricity production reduced by 12% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ In October, 2016, Azerbaijan has generated approximately 1.9 billion kW/h of electricity.

Report informs citing the press service of "Azerenerji" OJSC.

According to report, during the month, the country continued energy exchange with the neighboring states.

The company, also, states that in January-October 2016, approximately 18.4 billion kW/h of electricity was generated.

Notably, compared with 2015, monthly production increased by 0.2 billion kW/h or 11.77%, while 10-month production decreased by 0.2 billion kW/h or 1.08%.