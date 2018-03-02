Drilling of evaluation well at 'Karabakh' field launch in mid-2018

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Evaluation well at "Karabakh" field (KPS-4) will be drilled in the second half of this year (Q3 2018).

Report informs, Project Manager Nusrat Aliyev said at public hearings on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document.

According to him, the work on initial design of the field development will be completed by this month-end: "Then the main stage of design work will begin, which will be completed by the end of 2018."

Notably, the operations will be performed by "Dede Gorgud" drilling rig. The design depth of the well is 3,500 m. "Karabakh" field is located in the aquatorium of "28 May" Oil and Gas Extraction Department of "Azneft" PU.

On December 20, 2017, SOCAR and Statoil have agreed on the key principles of long-term cooperation in the risk agreement for "Karabakh" field development. Drilling operations will be carried out under this agreement.

"Karabakh" field is located 120 km from Baku, 85 km east of Absheron peninsula coast, 20-25 km northeast of the "Oil Rocks" and "Gunashli" fields. The total area is 11,000 hectares.