Drilling of a new well launched at 'Oil Rocks'

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling in a well is successfully being continued on the platform No.1954A, well No. 2689 at "Oil Rocks".

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Project depth of the well to the "Girmekialti Lay Destesi", the drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works commissioned under order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union, is 1430 meters.

According to geologists, 10 tons of oil will be extracted from the well daily.