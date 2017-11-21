 Top
    Director of largest thermal power plant in Caucasus dismissed

    G. Bashirov was appointed Director of Shaki Electricity Station

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Director of "Azerbaijan" Thermal Power Plant Gulaga Bashirov has been dismissed.

    Report informs, President of "Azərenerji" Etibar Pirverdiyev signed an order.

    Under the order, Tahmasib Huseynov, who worked as chief engineer here for a long time was appointed as new director of the organization.

    By another decree of Azerenergy president, G. Bashirov appointed director of Sheki electric power station.

    Notably, power of the largest South Caucasus TPP "Azerbaijan" is 2 400 MW.

