Demolition of "Azerneftyag" to be completed by 2021

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ ELOU-AVT (primary oil refining) device jointly with a vacuum block at the former "Azerneftyag" oil refinery, with annual production capacity of 2 mln. tons of oil, will be carried over to the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery (BOR).

Report informs, chief engineer Rasim Ibrahimov said.

According to him, relocation and modernization of the refinery is expected to be completed by 2021: "Previously, it was planned to increase productivity of ELOU-AVT device existing at the BOR from 6 million tons to 7.5 million tons as part of the modernization and reconstruction works. But then slight reconstruction of this 40-year-old device has been decided, to increase its heating effect, but the productivity will not be raised, " chief engineer said.

He said that this decision was made due to the requirements of Seismic Restraint Requirements of the Safe Work in Industry and Mountain-Mine Control Agency of the Ministry of Emergency Situations: “According to requirements, seismic resistance of all new facilities should be calculated at 8.2 points. Existing devices were calculated for up to 7.2 points. If there is an additional impact force on any device, load is added, or if productivity is raised, it should be reported at 8.2 points. Because of the fact that report was not received at 8.2 points again from the same devices, we had to decide on transferring ELOU-AVT equipment from "Azerneftyag" oil refunery to the BOR”.

He informed about the reconstruction and modernization works at the BOR and noted that four installations will be modernized and 12 devices will be reconstructed.

Notably, the main oil installation at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery - ELO-AVT-6 with a capacity of 6 mln. tons, is an atmosphere-vacuum device. The installation was built in 1976 according to the plan of capital reconstruction of Baku oil refineries.

The refinery's reconstruction and modernization project is expected to be implemented in three stages (bitumen, diesel and gasoline). After the modernization and reconstruction of the plant, processing capacity will increase from 6 mln. to 7.5 mln tons. At present, construction of a new bitumen device with production capacity of 400,000 tons is underway, which will be put into operation in the third quarter of 2018. The diesel phase is expected to be completed on November 30, 2020, and the gasoline phase on February 28, 2021.

After the works, annual production volume of gasoline produced at the enterprise will be 2.2 mln. tons, diesel fuel 3 mln. tons and white oil 1 mln tons.

Notably, according to SOCAR Presidential decree dated December 24, 2014, "Azerneftyag" oil refinery was suspended on January 1, 2015, for joining the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

After the dismantling of all facilities in "Azerneftyag" oil refinery, cleaning works will be carried out and this area will be handed over to the White City project.