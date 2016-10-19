"Dash Salahli" substation inaugurated in Qazakh region

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening ceremony of “Dash Salahli” electrical substation of 110/35/6 kV in Qazakh region.

Report informs, the head of state was informed about the substation.

The head of state was informed that the sub-station was built to improve electricity supply for the large part of Qazakh. “Daş Salahlı” is the fourth 110KV facility built in the western region of Azerbaijan and the 44th in the country. The previous sub-station supplied electricity to 3,637 consumers in 8 villages, while “Daş Salahlı” will supply power to 19,364 consumers in 22 villages.

The sub-station will also supply electricity to farms, plants, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure facilities in Qazakh and Aghstafa districts.

The ceremony featured demonstration of a photo and video slide show highlighting the work conducted by Azerishig.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.