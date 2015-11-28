Crude oil prices decreased in markets

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ At the stock markets on November 27 price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil reduced by 3,09% or 1,33 USD and amounted to 41,71 USD.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude down by 1,32% or 0,60 USD and amounted to 44,86 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 47 USD per barrel.