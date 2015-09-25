​Crude oil increases on world markets

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,97% or 0,43 USD and amounted to 44, 91 USD on world markets.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also changed on world markets. So, price for this crude went up by 0,88% or 0,42 USD and amounted to 48,17 USD per barrel.

Due to predictions, if price for crude oil is stable, the average price of oil in 2015 is expected to be 50 USD per barrel.