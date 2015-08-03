Crude oil BTC FOB Ceyhan brand fell by 47% for the year

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July of this year, the average world market price for one ton of aviation fuel at an annual rate fell to 437.86 US dollars, or 46.25% and made $ 508.82 US dollars.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), it was stated in quotations of oil products on FOB MED (Italy), published in the edition of Platts European Marketscan.

According to the information, for the last month the price of unleaded petrol fell by 35.92% to $ 643.33 per tonne, diesel fuel - by 44% to $494.77 per ton, 1 percent sulfur fuel oil reduced by 2.1 times, reaching 291.64 dollars per ton.

According to the publication Platts Crude Oil Marketwire, in July of 2015, the price of crude oil BTC FOB CEYHAN in annual basis decreased by 47% and amounted to 57.60 dollars a barrel, crude oil Brent (DTD) - by 46.98% to 56.54 USD a barrel, crude oil Urals (MED) - by 47.44% to 55.84 dollars a barrel.