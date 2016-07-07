Countries of European part of SGC project will not gain payment for gas transit

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a private project, so the country's European part of the Southern Gas Corridor project will not gain payment for gas transit.

Report informs referring to the Natural Gas Europe, said a source in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The source stated that the new TAP companies should be registered in Greece, Albania and Italy: "The countries will receive taxes from these companies."

CEO of TANAP Saltuk Düzyol told Hürriyet daily that shipping costs for every 1,000 cubic meters of gas through TANAP will amount to $70: "30% of this amount will be gained by one of the shareholders of the project – BOTAŞ. For every 1000 cubic meters of gas in the budget of Turkey will be paid a tax in the amount of $5.95."

The Georgian government expects to receive as payment for transit annually 1 billion cubic meters of gas from "Shah Deniz" field.

Notably, the Southern Gas Corridor project envisages supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, produced within the second stage of "Shah Deniz" field. The estimated length of the pipeline is 3500 km. The Southern Gas Corridor pipeline includes 3 pipelines: South Caucasus Pipeline (Azerbaijan and Georgia), Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP, Turkey's territory), Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP - Greece, Albania, Italy).