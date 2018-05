Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Price of oil on the world market has fallen below 30 dollars a barrel. Report informs, to the 13:00 p.m, cost of Texas's WTI crude oil dropped to 29.60 dollars a barrel.

On the London Stock Exchange, Brent crude fell to 29.74 dollars per barrel.

Notably, in December 2003, WTI sold for 29.66 dollars/barrel, while Brent in February 2004 has madet 28.44 dollars/barrel.