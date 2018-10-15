Contract signed for development of Absheron field

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, Total has awarded a SURF contract to the consortium between Saipem’s subsidiary, Saipem Contracting Netherlands BV, Boshelf LLC and STAR GULF FZCO, for the development of the Absheron field operated by JOCAP, a JV between TOTAL E&P Absheron (50%) and SOCAR Absheron (50%), from 10 mt to 500 mt of water depth, located under the Caspian Sea, Report informs citing SAIPEM.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, fabrication and offshore installation, assistance to commissioning and to performance of testing of a 12” single production flowline and its Flowline End Termination structure (FLET), and of a main umbilical, both being approximately 34 km in length.

Absheron gas and condensate field is located approximately 100km south of Baku, Azerbaijan, in the Caspian Sea. The site lies in 500m of water and covers an area of 270km² of the Absheron block.

The field is estimated to contain 350bcm of gas, along with more than 45 million tonnes (Mt) of gas condensate.

The contract on exploration, development of Absheron field and PSA was signed in 2009. Shareholders are SOCAR (50%) and Total (50%).