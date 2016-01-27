​Construction works of TANAP project continue at full speed

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Project, which aims to transport natural gas produced from the Shah Deniz-II field in the Caspian Sea as well as from other fields in the southern part of the Caspian Sea to Turkey and Europe, proceeds in accordance with the schedule in the Turkish city of Yozgat.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, top soil scraping works have been completed in the 56-inch section extending from the Georgian border to Eskişehir and other works continue rapidly and meticulously for other stages. Total length of the TANAP Project will be 1850 kilometers throughout Turkey, 19 kilometers of which will run under water in the Marmara Sea.

The pipes are delivered to the Dogankend construction site, then laid on the territory the pipeline will run through. This site employs 300 people.

The pipeline starts from the village Türkgözü of Ardahan province and passes through 20 regions, 67 villages.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister (current President) Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an intergovernmental agreement between the two countries on the Trans pipeline on June 26, 2012 in Istanbul.