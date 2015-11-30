Completion of privatization of DESFA will be discussed this week

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece, Panos Skourletis will discuss the completion of privatization of Greek gas operator DESFA this week at the meeting of energy ministers from EU countries. Report informs referring to Greek media.

The Minister said that the process will be completed before the end of 2015 in early 2016.

In addition, according to the Greek media, an alliance consisting of the Belgian company Fluxys and Spanish Enagas, expressed its intention to buy a part of SOCAR's shares after the end process of selling SOCAR's 66% stake in the operator of the gas distribution network in Greece - DESFA.The Hellenic Development Fund assets (HRADF) noted that, in this regard, the Alliance received a formal appeal.

Earlier, Italian company Snami also officially asked the HRADF on the acquisition of a stake in DESFA.