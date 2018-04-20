Company for preparation of consolidated EIT report named

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The following meeting of the Extractive Industries Transparency (EIT) Commission with participation of representatives of civil society, international organizations and local and foreign extractive companies operating in Azerbaijan was held on April 20, 2018 at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Fund, opinion of the Working Group on preparation of consolidated 2017 EIT report on the technical and specialization indicators of the independent and qualified audit companies participated in the 1st stage of the Request for Proposals on the procurement of the service on preparation of consolidated EIT report covering 2017, including reconciliation and analysis of the reports to be submitted by the EIT Commission and foreign and local extractive companies was presented to the EIT Commission. Baker Tilly, Moore Stephens and Grant Thornton audit companies participated in the aforementioned competition.

After opening of financial proposals of the companies participating in the contest, and with consideration of the Opinion of the Working Group on preparation of consolidated 2017 EIT report Commission members announced Baker Tilly company a winner for preparation of consolidated EIT report covering 2017.