Companies to take part in TANAP tender revealed

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Six companies will be invited to participate in the tender for the procurement, fiber-optic cable and construction works on the offshore section of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline.

Report informs it was said in TANAP consortium.

According to the information Work on Marmara sea in TANAP area will begin in 2015.

Micoperi Srl, MRTS-Fernas İnşaat AŞ Joint Venture, Saipem SpA, Swiber Offshore Construction PTE Ltd., Swiber Offshore Construction PTE Ltd., TL Offshore Sdn. Bhd. (a Sapura Kencana Petroleum Group Company) Valentine Maritime Ltd. Honeywell AŞ won the right to participate in the tender.