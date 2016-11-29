Change of ecological parameters in Caspian oil and gas fields discussed

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ecological monitoring department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has held a presentation, dedicated to changes of ecological parameters in 5 years in ‘Bulla Daniz’ and ‘8 March’, managed by N.Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department.

Report informs, referring to SOCAR, specialists of the department first informed on methods used during monitoring and noted that indicators of oxygen content of seawater, temperature, salinity, electric conductivity were typical to the studied area. During years, the oil changed chemical parameters of hydrocarbons, phenols, metal ions, biogenic elements in the seawater.

It was noted that oil and oil products significantly affect living organisms in the sea. In relation with this, it is very important to explore details of long term changes in bottom fauna, aimed at analysis of established conditions in different sectors of the sea. Parallel increase in amount of bottom fauna and biomass is observed in Caspian Sea. In the end, questions of listeners were answered and results were discussed.

Finally, head of Ecology department Azer Rahimov spoke with his remarks and suggestions; instructed to continue works in this direction on scientific basis.