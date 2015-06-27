CEVA Logistics will carry out transportation of pipes for TANAP

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s leading supply chain management companies, today announced it has signed a deal with TANAP (Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Project) to manage the logistics operations for the movement of giant pipes.

Report informs, TANAP aims to transport 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan to Turkey, and to Europe through Turkey at an estimated cost of 10 billion dollars.

CEVA will provide Ground transportation, in addition to Contract Logistics services, for the steel pipes, weighing 1.2 million tons, from Ardahan to Edirne in Turkey, passing through 20 provinces over a distance of 1,850 kilometers. The project is planned over three distinct phases and will be completed in 2018.

Within the scope of the project 135,884 unit 56 inch (1,422 mm) and 48 inch (1,219mm) steel pipes will be required to be transported to key locations along the pipeline: The 56 inch pipes will be shipped between May 2015 and October 2016 and the 48 inch pipes between October 2015 and April 2017.

Fuat Adoran, Managing Director of CEVA in Turkey and Balkans expressed his pride at being one of the partners of this big project of national significance. He added: “At CEVA we have global expertise and experience in transporting large, out-of-gauge items for large infrastructure projects. We have completed a similar project in the USA with great success. Certainly, the size of TANAP as well as its significance for Turkey makes it a very strategic project for us. We are delighted to partner with TANAP and ensure that the all-important pipes arrive at the right place, at the right time.”

CEVA provides logistics support to many such important industrial and infrastructure projects in Turkey, which is a key market for the logistics operator.