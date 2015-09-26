Canada based oil and gas company announced opening of representative office in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Zenith Energy Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have authorized the establishment and opening of a representative regional office in Baku, Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the Canadian media.

Andrea Cattaneo, Zenith's CEO and President, comments "We look forward to investing in Azerbaijan, a proven and dynamic oil and gas country with extensive opportunities for foreign investors. Our thorough due diligence has focused on key aspects such as rule of law, and confirmed the country's respect for title, the ownership of assets, and ability to negotiate and enforce agreements. Additionally, our management has ascertained that both the country's working conditions and the relationship with the local community are favorable and quite attractive for a foreign energy investor."