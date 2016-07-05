Campaign “UEFA Euro 2016, SOCAR takes you to the final tournament in France!” ends

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Promotional campaign “UEFA Euro 2016, SOCAR takes you to the final tournament in France!” finished, Eastern Europe bureau of Report informs.

The promotional campaign “UEFA Euro 2016 SOCAR takes you the final tournament in France!” launched by SOCAR Petroleum SA in Romania has finished.The last stage of the campaign took place in a SOCAR’s filling station in Bucharest.

The winner gained a prize of two tickets to the UEFA Euro 2016 final match. SOCAR Petroleum SA organized the promotional campaign, “UEFA EURO 2016, SOCAR takes you to the final tournament to France!” between 15 March to 30 June 2016.

All customers of SOCAR filling stations in Romania buying 60 litres of fuel were competing to earn a ticket to France. Totally 26 winners got a chance to go to France. The last stage’s winner will also receive the prize at the presentation ceremony at SOCAR Petroleum’s office or one of the filling stations.