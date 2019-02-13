BTC exports around 34 million tonnes of crude oil last year

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Since the 1,768km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of 2018, it carried a total of about 3.12 billion barrels (around 417 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 4,085 tankers and sent to world markets, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

During the year, BTC exported about 255 million barrels (around 34 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 327 tankers at Ceyhan.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.