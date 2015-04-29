Brent crude reduced in world markets

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 28, in the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,12% or 0,07 USD and amounted to 57,06 USD.

Report informs, but price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 0,29% or 0,19 USD and made 64,64 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 66 USD per barrel.