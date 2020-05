Brent crude price exceeds $34

18 May, 2020 14:40

https://report.az/storage/news/d7fac8137174ffc3cdbd57f4de504156/28e63417-c1b0-49db-b47d-44f7a2ff811c_292.jpg As of 1:50 (GMT +4), the Brent crude price rose 4.77% to $34.05 a barrel, Report informs. WTI crude increased by 6.63% to $31.38 million. The last time Brent crude price was higher than $34 was on April 9.

