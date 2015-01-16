Brent crude oil went by 2% in markets

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 15, at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil went down by 4,82% or 2,23 dollars and amounted to 46,25 USD per barrel.

Report informs, either Brent crude oil deccreased in world markets. So, Brent crude fell by 2,14% or 1,02 USD and amounted to 47,67 USD.

Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2015 may be 53 USD per barrel.