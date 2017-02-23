 Top
    Brent crude oil slumps to $55.70 per barrel

    This is due to the news about decrease in US oil reserves

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices declined against the background of reports by American Petroleum Institute (API) and the US Department of Energy on country's "black gold" reserves.

    Report informs referring to trade results at Intercontinental exchange.

    Thus, price of April futures for the North Sea petroleum mix of mark Brent crude decreased by 1,69 % at 20.40 Baku time and made 55,70 USD per barrel.

    WTI crude oil decreased by 1,56 % and made 53,48 USD per barrel. 

